CS visits Takht Bhai archaeological site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS), Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash on Thursday visited Takht Bhai archaeological site to get the briefing about historic importance of these remains.

He was accompanied by Director Archaeology, Dr. Abdus Samad, Commissioner Mardan, Syed Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner, Habib Ullah, DIG Mardan, Yasin Farooq and other concerned officials.

Chief Secretary visited various sections of archaeological site and expressed keen interest in historic facts of Takhat Bhai remains.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that importance of Takht Bhai archaeological site has been increased as it was declared as UNESCO heritage site.

He said that government has taken pragmatic measures to promote tourism and preserve historical sites situated in KP.

He said that tourism has been shaped into an industry and added that steps have also been taken to facilitate foreigners who wanted to visit sites of tourists' attractions in the province.

