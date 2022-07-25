CS visits various areas to review rain situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput on Monday visited different areas of the metropolis to review situation during rains.

He visited M.A. Jinmah Road, Shaheen Complex, Jinnah Hospital, Lyari, Nazimabad, Five Star, Nagan Chowrangi and other areas of the city.

He inspected the drainage of rainwater.

He said that rainwater was being drained out of hospitals on priority basis.