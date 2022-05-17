UrduPoint.com

CS Vows To Continue Efforts Against Polio Till Its Complete Eradication

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 08:01 PM

CS vows to continue efforts against polio till its complete eradication

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday said that recent cases of polio from North Waziristan will not demoralize and deter us from the course as we will keep on pushing till the virus was wiped out of the region and children were protected from the incurable disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday said that recent cases of polio from North Waziristan will not demoralize and deter us from the course as we will keep on pushing till the virus was wiped out of the region and children were protected from the incurable disease.

He said this while chairing Provincial Task Force Meeting held here at his office to review status of preparedness for the upcoming round of National Immunization Drive (NID) starting from May 23, 2022 in the province.

The meeting was co-chaired by Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra in attendance with representatives of Polio Oversight Board including POB Chair, Dr Christopher Elias BMGF, Regional Director UNICEF, Dr. George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director WHO, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Director Polio Program BMGF, Dr. Jay Wenger, Director Polio Eradication, UNICEF Mr. Steven Director Endemics, BMGF, Mr. Aidan O'Leary, GPEI Director WHO, Director Polio EMRO WHO Dr. Hamid Jafari, country head of Rotary International Mr. Aziz Memon, Commissioners of all divisions, Coordinators National & Provincial EOCs, Director EPI, representatives of partner organizations and health department.

Dr Shahzad Bangash said that certain challenges in the pockets of southern parts of the province along with population movement are some of the hiccups hampering efforts for polio eradication.

"However, he said that great gains have been made in the fight against polio and every effort will be made by the government to sustain them with fixing the remaining gaps", he maintained.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, during his comments, said that there is no denying the fact that significant achievement has been made in polio eradication yet microlevel challenges were still there and need adaptation of strategies for the quick fixes.

He said that pragmatic solution based on ground challenges were need of the hour adding that it was not time for blame games rather for finding solutions.

Taimur Jhagra said that we need to create greater health ownership of the polio programme at district levels adding that government was focusing on improving Primary healthcare system across the board so that fruits of these efforts are reaped by all and sundry.

"Small strides in right direction leads to fundamental gains," he said, adding that a lot of excellent work is happening at the field level and the government remains committed to polio eradication with the support and guidance of all technical partners.

Chair of Polio Oversight Board & President Global Development BMGF, Dr Christopher Elias, said that new cases from North Waziristan were disappointing but not surprising as we knew it from the environmental samples.

He congratulated the leadership of the government at all levels saying that the gains made in the fight against polio would not have been possible without that.

Earlier, coordinator provincial EOC, Abdul Basit, had presentation on recent cases in north Waziristan, state of preparedness for the upcoming NID, challenges, and way forward.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio George May All From Government

Recent Stories

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcomi ..

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

17 seconds ago
 Cricketer Sharjeel Khan attends Sports Arena event ..

Cricketer Sharjeel Khan attends Sports Arena event at IUB

20 seconds ago
 IAEA to Send New Expert Mission to Chernobyl NPP i ..

IAEA to Send New Expert Mission to Chernobyl NPP in Coming Weeks - Chief

21 seconds ago
 Sindh Consortium of Universities formed with HEC f ..

Sindh Consortium of Universities formed with HEC financial assistance

23 seconds ago
 41 arrested on gambling charges

41 arrested on gambling charges

4 minutes ago
 IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives ..

IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives regarding measures against hea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.