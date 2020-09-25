UrduPoint.com
CSA Director Visits Virtual University Head Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Civil Services Academy (CSA) Director Zulfiqar Younas visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) M.A Jinnah Campus (Head Office), here on Friday

Civil Services academy (CSA) Director Zulfiqar Younas visited Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) M.A Jinnah Campus (Head Office), here on Friday.

According to VU spokesperson, he was received by VU Rector Naeem Tariq while Director ORIC Dr Arshad Hussain Hashmi,�Director ICT VU Ehsan Zafar Puri, Depty Director ORIC VU Dr Syed Salman Hassan and VU Principal officers were present.

CSA Director praised the set-up of Virtual University and its mode of education.

A brief presentation was given by Director ORIC regarding working of Virtual University.

Zulfiqar Younas appreciated the professionalism of VU and also admired conducting of online ECAT and GIKI test first time by Virtual University.

On the occasion he said, "We will definitely take advantage of VU's expertise."At the end, he visited VU Television Network and praised the state of art dedicated educational satellite channels.

Babar Ali, GM VUTV, briefed about the mechanism and broadcasting of 24-hour uninterrupted transmission.

