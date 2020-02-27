UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSA, NH&MP Officers Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:52 PM

CSA, NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

The Civil Services Academy (CSA) and National Highway & Motorways Police (NH&MP) officers on Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Civil Services academy (CSA) and National Highway & Motorways Police (NH&MP) officers on Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore .

The 270 CSA and 45 members from NH&MP were apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief administration officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The trainees were briefed as to how intelligent traffic management system, which was very close to the working of NH&MP as well, helped in reducing traffic violations and ultimatelyroad crashes. They were informed as to how the data can be used for accidents' analysisand possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Traffic Nasir From

Recent Stories

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in pe ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

1 hour ago

US stocks tumble again on coronavirus worries

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights spending Rs 20 mln on awa ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship sus ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.