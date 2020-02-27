CSA, NH&MP officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

The Civil Services Academy (CSA) and National Highway & Motorways Police (NH&MP) officers on Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore

The 270 CSA and 45 members from NH&MP were apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief administration officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The trainees were briefed as to how intelligent traffic management system, which was very close to the working of NH&MP as well, helped in reducing traffic violations and ultimatelyroad crashes. They were informed as to how the data can be used for accidents' analysisand possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.