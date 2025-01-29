Open Menu

CSA, PIPS Sign MoU On Capacity-building Of Civil Servants, Parliamentary Staff

Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM

The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in training, research, and capacity-building for civil servants, parliamentary staff, and government officials, with an aim to promote mutual growth and institutional development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in training, research, and capacity-building for civil servants, parliamentary staff, and government officials, with an aim to promote mutual growth and institutional development.

CSA Director-General Farhan Aziz Khawaja, and PIPS’ Executive Director Asim Khan Goraya inked the MoU on behalf of their respective departments, at the PIPS Campus, Islamabad.

Under the MoU, both parties will facilitate each other to deliver customized training sessions and refresher courses for parliamentarians, parliamentary staff, and civil servants. They will jointly develop innovative learning modules tailored to their respective institutional mandates. Both the institutions agreed to organize educational events, including conferences, workshops, training programs, and seminars on mutually agreed topics in addition to exchange of experts.

The collaboration on research initiatives and joint exposure visits to Parliament and Provincial Assemblies as well as Civil Services Academy was also agreed. The MoU sets a strong foundation for impactful joint initiatives, fostering institutional growth and improved service delivery.

Director-General Civil CSA Farhan Aziz Khawaja on the occasion said, “The partnership between CSA and PIPS, formalized through this MoU, reflects our shared vision of promoting academic excellence in governance and capacity building.”

“Through joint efforts in training, research, and educational activities, we aim to equip civil servants with the necessary tools to meet contemporary challenges,” he said.

Executive Director PIPS Asim Khan Goraya said combining resources and expertise would strengthen parliamentary capacity and governance.

“We look forward to developing impactful programs and capacity building events,” he added.

The PIPS is an exclusive and internationally recognized seat of Parliamentary learning established through an Act of the Parliament in 2008, offering legislative, research, capacity building and public outreach services to individual Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Committees.

Civil Services Academy (CSA) conducts pre-service and in-service training, in-line with the best international practices, and to enable officers to transform themselves into responsive, participatory, accountable and efficient civil servants in the Government of Pakistan through knowledge enhancement, skill development and attitudinal changes.

More Stories From Pakistan