CSA Probationary Officers Meet Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Probationary officers from the Civil Service academy Lahore called on Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen.
She informed the probationary officers about the historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur Division. Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur, Dr. Farhan Farooq, Deputy Director Civil Service Academy Lahore Ishrat Akhtar, ACJ Dr.
Tamseel Abbas, and other officers were present. The Deputy Commissioner provided insights into the performance of various sectors in Bahawalpur Division, including education, health, agriculture, livestock, industry, local government, municipal committees, tourism, arts and crafts, and other areas. He also briefed them on the initiatives of the Chief Minister of Punjab and ongoing development schemes. Later, he answered questions.
