CSA trainees visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Civil Services academy (CSA) officers' delegation Monday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA-PPIC3), Qurban Lines here.

The delegation was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan and Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra.

The under-training Officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

The officials also expressed satisfaction on the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and the geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

They termed PPIC3, a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan.