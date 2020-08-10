CSAC calls on KP Governor

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Commanding Southern Air Command (CSAC), Air Vice- Marshal, Syed Fawad Masood Haatmi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman at Governor House here on Monday.

Both sides discussed professional matters of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor praised the role of PAF in protecting boundaries of country and said that whole nation proud of the professionalism and capabilities of PAF.

