CSB chairs Commissioners, DC conference

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan (CSB), Shakeel Qadir Khan, presided over a conference of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in Quetta, reviewing various administrative, developmental, and public welfare matters.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Secretary emphasized that government officers must serve the public with dedication and create ease in their lives.

He directed that all officers should perform their official duties with honesty and in the spirit of public service, stressing that the passion for serving the people must always remain a top priority.

The conference reviewed progress on district-level development projects, organization of open courts, protection of archaeological sites, repatriation of illegal immigrants, and other related issues.

Highlighting the importance of archaeological heritage, Shakeel Qadir Khan stated that historical sites reflect the past, offering valuable insights into ancient civilizations, their architecture, religions, and social structures. He underscored that protecting, researching, and promoting these sites is a shared responsibility to preserve the intellectual treasure of history.

The Chief Secretary further instructed officials to hold open courts for prompt resolution of public issues, adding that providing quick and effective solutions to citizens’ grievances was the government’s foremost responsibility.

Regarding food inflation, he said that the government and concerned departments had taken several steps to maintain price stability. He directed strict monitoring and measures to ensure the sale of essential commodities at official rates.

The Chief Secretary also announced a complete ban on plastic shopping bags across the province, noting that the decision aimed to reduce environmental pollution and provide a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.

He emphasized the timely completion of all development projects within stipulated deadlines and ordered immediate payment of salaries to teachers and doctors appointed on a temporary basis in the health and education departments.

Additionally, he directed authorities to expedite measures for the repatriation of Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders to their home country.