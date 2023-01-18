CSC receives average 32,000 per month calls: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's Consumer Support Center (CSC) established for efficient registration and management of consumer complaints related to telecom services is receiving an average of 32,000 calls per month or 1,100 calls per day.

According to an annual report of the PTA, the authority launched its Consumer Support Center (CSC; Toll-Free Number 0800-55055) in February 2022 for efficient registration of consumer complaints related to telecom services (CMOs), ISPs, FLL, WLL, Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content (blasphemy, pornography, mobile handset blocking and unblocking.

The facility is testimony to PTA's commitment to providing innovative international quality services to address consumer needs.

The toll-free number is active and operational around the year, without a break, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PTA will continue to work on the enhancement of CSC in the year ahead for seamless facilitation of telecom consumers.