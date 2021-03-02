UrduPoint.com
CSC Visits Balochistan Police Headquarter

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:31 PM

Commander Southern Command (CSC) Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Balochistan Police Headquarter on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commander Southern Command (CSC) Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali visited Balochistan Police Headquarter on Tuesday.

He was received by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat. A well-armed contingent of police presented guard of honor to the commander Sarfraz Ali.

Later, IG police briefed the commander about the structure and duties of Balochistan Police and law and order situation in the province in the detail, said a statement issued here.

IG Police Tahir also presented a plan to curb terrorism, he said adding that police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and all law enforcement agencies would conduct joint operations and exchange information with each other.

He hoped that terrorism would be completely eradicated soon from respective areas of the province by contribution of police and other force.

Commander Southern Command expressed satisfaction over the readiness of Balochistan Police, CTD and other agencies and assured the IG for his full cooperation

