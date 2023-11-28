Open Menu

CSC,CCG Organized Teacher Training

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

CSC,CCG organized teacher training

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Christian Study Center (CSC) and its Community Concern Group (CCG) organized a one-day training with teachers on "Social Harmony and Integration in Educational Institutes" at Gymkhana Complex, Sargodha ,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Member District Human Rights Committee (DHRC), Mr. Sanawar Balam, Advocate Member CCG Kainat Nadeem, Professor Superior University Anum Khan and others representatives of Christian community, local renowned personalities and a large number of teachers participated in this training.

The aimed of the training to address the issues of discrimination in educational institutes and fostering relations among students from different communities

On the occasion, Member DHRC, Mr Sanawar Balam said that this training was believed to be helpful in building the capacity of teachers to highlight the importance of social integration and peace for a peaceful society.

Professor Superior University Anum Khan said that we are all aware of the important and effective role of teachers in nation-building and inculcating moral values in their students.

Given the current situation of harmony and social cohesion among different sections of society, the efforts of teachers to promote social integration and harmony in educational institutes are need of the hour, she added.

On the occasion, the member of CCG Kainat Nadeem while addressing the participants of the training said that CSC has also been trying to promote interfaith relations and peaceful coexistence among youth leaders for a peaceful and cohesive society.

Related Topics

Sargodha Superior Moral Christian All From

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan