CSC,CCG organized teacher training

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Christian Study Center (CSC) and its Community Concern Group (CCG) organized a one-day training with teachers on "Social Harmony and Integration in Educational Institutes" at Gymkhana Complex, Sargodha ,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Member District Human Rights Committee (DHRC), Mr. Sanawar Balam, Advocate Member CCG Kainat Nadeem, Professor Superior University Anum Khan and others representatives of Christian community, local renowned personalities and a large number of teachers participated in this training.

The aimed of the training to address the issues of discrimination in educational institutes and fostering relations among students from different communities

On the occasion, Member DHRC, Mr Sanawar Balam said that this training was believed to be helpful in building the capacity of teachers to highlight the importance of social integration and peace for a peaceful society.

Professor Superior University Anum Khan said that we are all aware of the important and effective role of teachers in nation-building and inculcating moral values in their students.

Given the current situation of harmony and social cohesion among different sections of society, the efforts of teachers to promote social integration and harmony in educational institutes are need of the hour, she added.

On the occasion, the member of CCG Kainat Nadeem while addressing the participants of the training said that CSC has also been trying to promote interfaith relations and peaceful coexistence among youth leaders for a peaceful and cohesive society.