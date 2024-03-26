CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan and China have maintained closest and strongest friendship, but there is still a lot of room for improvement in economic ties.

In a meeting with China State Construction Engineering Corporation's (CSCEC) Chairman Mr. Wang Yaobong here, she added, there are numerous opportunities for collaboration and 'we will welcome China's cooperation in agriculture, IT and environmental protection.'

She appreciated and said, the CSCEC projects in Pakistan demonstrate construction quality and professionalism, asserting, "I am grateful to China State Construction Engineering Corporation for undertaking construction projects in Punjab like Arfa Karim IT Tower in Lahore.

”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that China's one-window operation system for investment promotion is the best model worldwide.” The CPEC is China's gift to Pakistan and the Punjab government would fully cooperate for the timely completion of CPEC projects, she assured.

The Punjab Chief Minister said, "Sectors have to be identified in which Pakistan's exports can be increased. CPEC projects will create more employment opportunities."

On this occasion, Mr Wang Yaodong said, "Doors are open for friends, Pakistani friends will be warmly welcomed."

Vice Chairman CSCEC Umar Farooq Dayal, Li Weimin and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.