CSF demands inspection of gauges at petrol pumps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Civil Society Forum has demanded of the district administration to check the gauges at different petrol pumps.

President Civil Society Forum President Dr Irfan Ahmad Paracha stated that the administration of different petrol pumps was allegedly involved in cheating the public by messing up gauges.

The petroleum prices were high and citizens were unable to afford the rising prices.

Due to low measurements of petrol and diesel, the citizens has being robbed by the owners of petrol pumps.

He demanded Deputy Commissioner Multan Tahir Watto take notice and issue directions for checking the gauges.

He said that strict action should be taken against the persons involved in cheating the public.