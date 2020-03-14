CSIs imparted training of collection, handling of biological evidence at a crime scene

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 25 crime scene investigators (CSIs) were imparted training aimed to improve theoretical knowledge and practical handling of personnel for the collection and handling of biological evidence at a crime scene.

The training session was organized by Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) for the Crime Scene Unit of Sindh Police at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) here, said a statement on Saturday.

The training session was conducted by Project Director, SFDL Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and others.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the session, ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary pointed out that training of the crime scene investigators (CSI) was very important for the proper collection of evidence that would help the dispensation of justice in its true spirit.

He said, "Forensic science is an important modern age tool for solving criminal cases." This field of applied science has gained much attention recently in most of the criminal and civil matters, he said, adding that integrity and proper training of the CSI will make them an asset to the judicial system.

He appreciated the keen interest of participants in the session.

Project Director, SFDL Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan briefly described the establishment of the state-of-the-art facility of forensic DNA analysis which is developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology.

SFDL is a third forensic DNA laboratory in Pakistan and first in Sindh, to assist law enforcement agencies of the province in crime scene investigation, and to perform forensic DNA and serology analysis of a wide spectrum of criminal and civil cases, he said.

SFDL, which set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, and works as a part of the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, is a state-of-the-art world-class forensic DNA laboratory.

Afzaal Hussain Shah conducted a detailed interactive discussion on crime scene investigation in various types of possible crime scene scenarios. Dr. Nouman Rasool answered queries of the participants during the session.

Moreover, a practical session was also arranged at a mock crime scene of SFDL to practically explain the different skills used in crime scene investigation.

At the end of the session, all the participants were awarded certificates.