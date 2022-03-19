UrduPoint.com

CSJP To Play Major Role In Promoting Knowledge-based Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Consortium of National Digital Archive of Scientific Journals of Pakistan (CSJP) will play a major role in promoting knowledge-based economy by improving the quality of research in line with the requirement of industrial sector, said Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Sheikh Director General Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre (PASTIC).

He was addressing the "CSJP Awareness and Consortium Launching Ceremony" here Saturday.

He said that PASTIC was a premier organization for collection and dissemination of scientific and technological information.

"It is catering to the information needs of scientific community", he said and added that PASTIC had taken a bold initiative to launch the National Repository of Research published in Pakistani journals under this project.

He said that 60 journal publishers and editors from different cities including Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Sargodha were participating in this function.

He said that this project was aimed to launch a national forum of journals' publishers' community by facilitating free technical support to journal hosting, digitization, data backups and capacity building to achieve the preservation of national research content in full-text format through standardization along with visualization model to review research trends at country level.

Saifullah Azim Project Manager explained the aims and objective towards providing a single electronic-platform to publisher community in Pakistan for preservation and dissemination of indigenous research published in Pakistani journals.

Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Rector of The University of Lahore (TUL) Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Vice Chancellor Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology (KFUEIT) Prof Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir and Dr. Maryum Abrar, Additional Director (STI) PASTIC also addressed the function.

Ahmad Hassan Chairman R&D Committee Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) also attended he event and appreciated the PASTIC's initiative for development of national archive for preservation of research contents.

Muhammad Hasnain Deputy Director Science Center Faisalabad and others were also present on the occasion.

