UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSM Case: Accountability Court Extends Physical Remand Of Maryam Nawaz For 14 Days

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:49 PM

CSM case: Accountability Court extends physical remand of Maryam Nawaz for 14 days

An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case for another 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case for another 14 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced.

At the outset of the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pleaded with the court for extending physical remand of the accused for another 15 days. He submitted that further investigations were required into transfer of shares of the mills whereas Maryam Nawaz was not co-operating in this regard.

The prosecutor submitted that Chaudhry Sugar Mills was established in 1992 whereas Maryam Nawaz was a major shareholder during 2008-10. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif suddenly became a major shareholder of the mills in 2015-16 whereas he was also the prime minister then.

He submitted that Maryam Nawaz stated that the company Secretary Ajmal Sabtain and CFO Jawad Ahmad had record of transfer of shares whereas they told that no record was available with them.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand request, saying that the bureau obtained physical remand of the accused on same allegations earlier. He submitted that a joint investigation team was constituted on the orders of the apex court and it had also investigated Chaudhry Sugar Mills' matter.

He submitted that the shares were transferred by Maryam's grand-father Mian Sharif during his life. He submitted that despite various investigations since 1994, nothing had been proved against Maryam Nawaz, whereas she did not have any link with money laundering.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on remand plea for a short time but, later, extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days and directed for producing them on September 18.

It is pertinent to mention that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as policemen were positioned inside and outside the court, besides officials of anti-right force.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Same Jawad Ahmad Money September Muslim Crescent Standard Modaraba Court

Recent Stories

Philippines Seeking to Offer Cacao to Russian Choc ..

1 minute ago

Japan ambassador congratulates Pakistan's first qu ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Sustainable City to be strategic part ..

21 minutes ago

Law Minister condoles with Chief Minister KP Mahmo ..

2 minutes ago

Food Authority seals two shops

2 minutes ago

Over 110 terrorists neutralized in August

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.