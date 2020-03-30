UrduPoint.com
CSM Case: Court Exempts Nawaz Sharif From Appearance Till Filing Of Reference

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:02 PM

An accountability court on Monday exempted former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his nephew Yousaf Abbas from personal appearance till filing of reference in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday exempted former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his nephew Yousaf Abbas from personal appearance till filing of reference in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Yousaf Abbas also appeared .

A counsel on behalf of Nawaz Sharif argued that his client was still undergoing treatment at London hospital and he was not fit for traveling. He pleaded with the court for granting him exemption from personal appearance. The court was further apprised that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Abbas whereas National Accountability Bureau had not filed any reference yet.

At this, the court exempted Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Abbas from personal appearance and observed that they would be summoned after filing of the reference by the bureau.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already exempted Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance till the filing of the reference in the matter.

The bureau had accused Sharif family of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

