UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSM Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Maryam, Yousaf Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:43 PM

CSM case: Court extends judicial remand of Maryam, Yousaf Abbas

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Oct 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Oct 25.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor stated that the reference was in final stages of preparation and it would be filed after approval of the NAB chairman, in response to a court query during a short hearing of the case.

At this stage, Maryam Nawaz also requested the court for releasing her on parole for one hour to meet her father, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in the hospital.

However, the court turned down the plea and extended judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for more two days till Oct 25.

The court had remanded Nawaz Sharif in NAB custody in the case till Oct 25 and he would also be produced on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police were positioned inside and outside the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Crescent Standard Modaraba Court

Recent Stories

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

24 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

31 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.