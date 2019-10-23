CSM case: Court extends judicial remand of Maryam, Yousaf Abbas

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Oct 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Oct 25.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor stated that the reference was in final stages of preparation and it would be filed after approval of the NAB chairman, in response to a court query during a short hearing of the case.

At this stage, Maryam Nawaz also requested the court for releasing her on parole for one hour to meet her father, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in the hospital.

However, the court turned down the plea and extended judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for more two days till Oct 25.

The court had remanded Nawaz Sharif in NAB custody in the case till Oct 25 and he would also be produced on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police were positioned inside and outside the court.