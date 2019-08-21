UrduPoint.com
CSM Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Maryam, Cousin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:14 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till September 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till September 4.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the proceedings wherein Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were produced.

The NAB prosecutor argued that investigations were under process and further physical remand was required for the purpose. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand for another 15 days.

Counsel of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas opposed the remand plea, saying that the investigations had already been completed into the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days and directed for producing them on September 4.

Earlier, the court had to adjourn hearing of the case for a short time due to the disturbance caused by the PML-N workers.

Several PML-N leaders were also present during the proceedings.

A NAB team arrested Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas on August 8 and produced them before accountability court on August 9, which had remanded them in NAB custody till August 21.

