CSM Case: Court Extends Yousaf Abbas Remand

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Feb 28 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail staff produced Yousaf Abbas at the outset of the proceedings.

A counsel on behalf of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif submitted his fresh medical reports.

The counsel stated that Nawaz Sharif was under treatment in London and he was scheduled to undergo angiography on February 24.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif would come back after permission from doctors. He pleaded with the court for granting exemption to Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court accepted Nawaz Sharif's exemption application and adjourned further hearing till Feb 28. The court also extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas and directed for producing him on expiry of remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had exempted Maryam Nawaz from personalappearance till the filling of reference in the matter.

