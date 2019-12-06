UrduPoint.com
CSM Case: Court Extends Yousaf Abbas's Judicial Remand Till Dec 20

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:23 PM

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Dec 20 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/ money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Dec 20 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/ money-laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Yousaf Abbas was also produced.

During the brief hearing, the court directed the investigation officer for filing the reference as soon as possible and also allowed medical check-up of Yousaf Abbas following his request.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period of four weeks, whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till filing of the reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

