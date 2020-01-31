CSM case: Court seeks medical reports of Nawaz Sharif

An accountability court on Friday, adjourning hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Feb 14, sought medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday, adjourning hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case till Feb 14, sought medical reports of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Yousaf Abbas, nephew of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was also produced.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Nawaz Sharif submitted an application and stated that his client was still undergoing treatment abroad and he could not travel. He pleaded with the court to exempt him from personal appearance.

However, National Accountability Bureau prosecutor mentioned that the counsel had not provided medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

At this, the court sought medical reports of Nawaz Sharif on the next date of hearing while observing that it should be satisfied that Nawaz Sharif was not in a position to travel.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings till Feb 14 and extended judicial remand of accused Yousaf Abbas.

A pleader, Salman Sarwar, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz was also present during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period offour weeks initially whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till the filing of reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using CSM for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.