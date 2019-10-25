UrduPoint.com
CSM Case: Lahore High Court Adjourns Maryam's Bail Application Till 28th

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

CSM case: Lahore High Court adjourns Maryam's bail application till 28th

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday adjourned hearing of a civil miscellaneous application, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her release on bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case on humanitarian grounds to look after his ailing father, till Oct 28

The bench directed to fix the application along with bail petition on the next date of hearing.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the application filed in a pending post-arrest bail petition filed by Maryam Nawaz.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor filed a reply and stated that the bench had fixed the main petition for Oct 30.

However, Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar on behalf of Maryam Nawaz submitted that his client was a woman and the bench should also consider peculiar circumstances of the matter.

He pleaded with the bench for granting bail to his client on humanitarian grounds to look after his ailing father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who was under treatment at a hospital.

However, the bench observed that it could not appreciate counsel's arguments as the bureau had not filed the reply in the main case yet.

The NAB prosecutor also opposed the plea, saying that no court had given bail in past on the grounds submitted by the petitioner's counsel.

If the bail is granted on the grounds, then everyone will approach the court for relief, he said, adding that the reply would be filed in the main case soon.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned the further hearing till Oct 28 and ordered the bureau for filing the reply in main case by the next date of hearing.

Maryam Nawaz through her bail petition submitted that she was arrested in connection with Chaudhry Sugar Mills/money laundering case, though her family assets including CSM had been investigated by a joint investigation team in Panama leaks case already and the apex court had not directed the NAB to file any reference regarding the CSM or assets owned by Maryam Nawaz.

She further argued that the bureau could not investigate the matter untill Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan asked for it. She submitted that the bureau misused the National Accountability Ordinance to arrest her whereas all allegations were baseless.She pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to her.

On September 25, an accountability court sent Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand.

They remained on physical remand for 48 days since their arrest on August 8.

NAB had accused Maryam Nawaz of committing money laundering through investments of heavy amounts being main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM).

