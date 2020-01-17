UrduPoint.com
CSM Case; Nawaz Exempted From Personal Appearance Till 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourning hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/money laundering case exempted former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance till Jan 31.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Yousaf Abbas, nephew of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was also produced.

At the start of the proceedings, Nawaz's counsel submitted his medical reports and apprised that his client was still undergoing treatment abroad.

He pleaded with the court to exempt him from personal appearance and stated that the medical reports had also been submitted in the Lahore High Court.

In response to a court query, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor submitted that the reference was in final stages and would soon be filed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings till Jan 31 and extended judicial remand of accused Yousaf Abbas.

The court also exempted from personal appearance Nawaz Sharif till Jan 31 and also sought his further medical reports on the next date of hearing.

A pleader, Salman Sarwar, on behalf of Maryam Nawaz was also present during the proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had exempted Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance for a period of four weeks initially whereas Maryam Nawaz was also exempted till the filing of reference in the case.

The Sharif family had been accused of using the CSM for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

