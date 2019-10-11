UrduPoint.com
CSM Case: Nawaz Sharif Remanded In NAB Custody Till Oct 25

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:33 PM

CSM case: Nawaz Sharif remanded in NAB custody till Oct 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court on Friday handed over former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till October 25 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM)/ money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein NAB officials produced Nawaz Sharif under strict security. NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court for granting 15 days physical remand for investigations.

He apprised the court that NAB Chairman issued arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif on October 4 and he was apprised about grounds of his arrest in writing.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif was largest shareholder of the mills in 2016, besides other family members.

He submitted that foreign funds were transferred in the Mills accounts, adding that one foreign company alone had provided Nawaz as many as Rs 55.5 million in 1992.

He submitted that details of the company owner had not been provided yet and further investigation was required in this regard.However, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Nawaz Sharif opposed the remand plea, saying Nawaz Sharif did not set up Ch. Sugar Mills.

He submitted that Mian Muhammad Sharif had established the Mill wherein his children were shareholders and directors.

He submitted that a joint investigation team had already investigated all the matter under Supreme Court directions and there was no justification for another inquiry.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif was serving his sentence in Kot Lakhpat jail and the Bureau could investigate him in jail, if required.

Nawaz Sharif apprised the court that NAB team visited him only once in jail and he answered all the questions. He stated that all allegations against him were baseless.

Subsequently,the court handed over Nawaz Sharif to NAB on 14 days physical remand and directed to produce him on expiry of the remand period.

It is pertinent to mention that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

NAB had arrested Nawas Sharif from Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving seven years sentence in Al-Azizia steel mills corruption reference.

NAB had accused that members of Sharif family were involved in money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of Ch. Sugar Mills Ltd shares.

Already the Bureau had arrested Nawaz Sharif's daughter,Maryam Nawaz, and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the case and they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand.

