CSO Calls For Improved Compliance With WHO FCTC Article 5.3
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control (KP) Friday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and health authorities to urgently improve compliance with Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).
The Alliance emphasized the need to shield public health policies from the undue influence of the tobacco industry, which continues to interfere with efforts to protect the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan.
Article 5.3 of the FCTC explicitly requires parties to protect public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.
Despite Pakistan ratifying the FCTC in 2004 and incorporating tobacco control measures, tobacco industry interference remains a significant barrier to fully implementing Article 5.3.
This interference undermines ongoing efforts to curb tobacco consumption and related health hazards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Qamar Naseem, Program Coordinator of Blue Veins and Provincial Coordinator of alliance urged the KP government to take decisive action:
"The tobacco industry's influence continues to impede effective tobacco control in our province. It's crucial for the KP Government and health authorities to comply with Article 5.3 of the FCTC fully. We demand clear, transparent policies that prevent the tobacco industry from influencing public health decisions and policies. By strengthening compliance, we can protect future generations from the devastating impact of tobacco use."
The Provincial Alliance demands the health authority carefully examine the instances where the tobacco industry has attempted to interfere with policy development, marketing regulations, and enforcement efforts.
Such actions directly conflict with the guidelines of Article 5.3, which not only call for limiting interactions between government officials and the tobacco industry but also for transparency in all necessary interactions, avoidance of conflicts of interest, and rejection of partnerships or sponsorships with tobacco companies.
The Alliance also emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness about the harmful tactics employed by the tobacco industry, especially the misleading promotion of their so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, which often aim to undermine public health initiatives.
Usman Afridi, a youth activist, shared his concerns, "Young people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the Primary targets of tobacco marketing. We cannot afford to allow the tobacco industry to have any say in public health policies.
The government must act now to fully implement Article 5.3 and safeguard our health and future. Youth are particularly vulnerable, and stricter enforcement will protect us from the industry's manipulative strategies."
The Alliance reiterated the importance of transparency in all interactions with the tobacco industry, calling on the KP Government to adopt a robust code of conduct to avoid conflicts of interest, de-normalize tobacco industry activities, and ensure that health policies are developed and implemented free from external pressures.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested5 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported5 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers5 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal15 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry15 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi15 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister15 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot15 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant25 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes25 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Chevening Scholarship Program held at SCCI25 minutes ago