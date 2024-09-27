CSO calls for improved compliance with WHO FCTC article 5.3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control (KP) Friday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and health authorities to urgently improve compliance with Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The Alliance emphasized the need to shield public health policies from the undue influence of the tobacco industry, which continues to interfere with efforts to protect the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Article 5.3 of the FCTC explicitly requires parties to protect public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.

Despite Pakistan ratifying the FCTC in 2004 and incorporating tobacco control measures, tobacco industry interference remains a significant barrier to fully implementing Article 5.3.

This interference undermines ongoing efforts to curb tobacco consumption and related health hazards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Qamar Naseem, Program Coordinator of Blue Veins and Provincial Coordinator of alliance urged the KP government to take decisive action:

"The tobacco industry's influence continues to impede effective tobacco control in our province. It's crucial for the KP Government and health authorities to comply with Article 5.3 of the FCTC fully. We demand clear, transparent policies that prevent the tobacco industry from influencing public health decisions and policies. By strengthening compliance, we can protect future generations from the devastating impact of tobacco use."

The Provincial Alliance demands the health authority carefully examine the instances where the tobacco industry has attempted to interfere with policy development, marketing regulations, and enforcement efforts.

Such actions directly conflict with the guidelines of Article 5.3, which not only call for limiting interactions between government officials and the tobacco industry but also for transparency in all necessary interactions, avoidance of conflicts of interest, and rejection of partnerships or sponsorships with tobacco companies.

The Alliance also emphasizes the importance of raising public awareness about the harmful tactics employed by the tobacco industry, especially the misleading promotion of their so-called corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, which often aim to undermine public health initiatives.

Usman Afridi, a youth activist, shared his concerns, "Young people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the Primary targets of tobacco marketing. We cannot afford to allow the tobacco industry to have any say in public health policies.

The government must act now to fully implement Article 5.3 and safeguard our health and future. Youth are particularly vulnerable, and stricter enforcement will protect us from the industry's manipulative strategies."

The Alliance reiterated the importance of transparency in all interactions with the tobacco industry, calling on the KP Government to adopt a robust code of conduct to avoid conflicts of interest, de-normalize tobacco industry activities, and ensure that health policies are developed and implemented free from external pressures.

APP/ash/