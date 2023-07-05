Open Menu

CSO KP Strongly Condemns Disgraceful Act Of Quran Desecration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Civil Society Organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have strongly condemned the disgraceful act of Quran desecration in Sweden, calling it a clear affront to global peace and efforts toward reconciliation and coexistence.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, the Civil Society of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa says it was committed to promoting peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among all faiths and religious freedom and diversity were key to a harmonious world and we strive to counteract any threats.

The act, committed by an individual outside Stockholm's main mosque, represents a criminal effort to disrupt world peace and harmony.

It is an affront to all believers, not only of the Islamic faith but all religions that value sanctity, respect, and mutual coexistence, the statement added.

Civil Society organizations affirm that respect for religious diversity and freedom of faith are the bedrock of any peaceful society.

Any actions contravening these principles should not be tolerated.

Such actions undermine our shared efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among different faiths globally.

We believe that every act of desecration against any religion is a step backwards in our collective quest for a harmonious world.

Civil Society organizations demand that the Swedish Government take strict action against all those involved in this deplorable act.

The action should be stringent and prompt enough to send a strong message that such hateful conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

We emphasize that freedom of speech should not be misused as a cover for promoting hate and intolerance.

