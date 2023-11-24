CSO to approach Governor for ensuring compliance of minorities’ 2% admission quota by varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A meeting of Civil Society Organization (CSO) has decided to approach Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali for ensuring compliance of minorities two percent quota in admission by public sector universities.

The decision was taken during a meeting of CSO organized by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, under its initiative of `Faith in Action for Equal Rights and Opportunities’.

In her welcome address, Sana Ahmad, Programme Coordinator Blue Veins apprised participants that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there are 27 public sector universities whose administration is bound to abide by the decision taken by the government of providing two percent quota to minorities in admission for different courses and degrees.

Similarly, she continued, all the government colleges offering Associate Degree Programme are bound to provide a one percent quota for minorities in all there courses.

However, she added, compliance of minority quotas in public sector universities and colleges is a big challenge, depriving a large number of youngsters from the minority community in availing this opportunity offered by the government.

Sana said during a visit to different universities for discussion on minority quota, it came to knowledge that some leading public sector universities and colleges have not even mentioned the reservation of a two percent quota for minorities in the prospectus.

In the online portals of different universities of KP, the offer of two percent quota for minorities is missing, causing distrust among them, she went on to say.

During discussion, different suggestions were floated by participants and it was decided to meet with KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali for ensuring the implementation of the offer made by the government to the minority community of the country.

It was also decided to create awareness among students of minorities about their right to a two percent quota by affixing banners and flyers outside different colleges and universities during admission time.

The meeting also held a discussion over the preparation of the Marriage Bill for the Kalash Community of Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheeri Uruba of Blue Veins informed attendants of the meeting that after thorough consultation with all the stakeholders, the bill was submitted to Law Department for vetting.

The Law department has returned the bill after raising objections over some points which need to the rectified, she added.

She said a consensus development meeting has also been planned to remove all the objections from the draft law and to make it acceptable for all the stakeholders.

The meeting will be held in December month in Peshawar wherein people from different walks of life including the Qazis of Kalash community will be invited to prepare a final draft of the Kalash Marriage Bill.