PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Friday urged all political parties to put girl's education and gender parity in education at the top of their agenda in upcoming polls and emphasized that issue required commitment from all political fronts to ensure a fair and inclusive educational landscape in the country.

The demand was made during a joint press conference held here at Peshawar Press Club by Blue Veins and Pakistan Education Champions.

Addressing the press conference, Co-Convener of Pakistan Education Champion Network (PECN), Qamar Naseem said the plight of education, especially of girls, was very dismal and needed measures on war footing to overcome the gap.

Quoting a survey finding of Benazir Income Support Program, he said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a staggering 4.7 million children between the ages of five to sixteen years were out of school, with 2.9 million of them being girls.

This issue is particularly prominent in the province's merged districts, where 74.4 percent of the out-of-school children are girls.

He said the drop out of girls from Primary to middle level was 60 percent while only 18 to 19 percent of girls could reach to 10th grade.

The estimates of Benazir Income Support Programme were made in year 2019 while the devastating flood of October 2022 also affected education of thousands of already enrolled students, both boys and girls, by damaging a large number of education institutions in the country, he added.

The Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department estimates that an additional 15,000 government schools were needed to accommodate the 4.7 million out-of-school children in KP.

If government spent all of the educational budget on construction of schools, only 300 schools could be constructed on annual basis so how many funds and years would be required to construct 15000 schools, he questioned.

Qamar suggested for replication of public-private policy introduced in Sind for providing education to students.

He said KP government was spending around Rs 18000 on every primary student on annual basis and Rs 48,000 on student of secondary level.

If an agreement was reached with private educational institutions for education of children, about half of this amount could be saved and children would also get education without construction of new schools, he opined.

The civil society organizations acknowledged the successes achieved by the KP government's commitment towards education, with 35,000 functioning government schools currently serving approximately 5.5 million children.

The CSOs called for an increase in budget allocation and effective spending towards Annual Development Programmes s with a special focus on girls' education.

More gender-specific allocations were needed, especially in regions like the merged districts where the gender disparity was most pronounced.

By prioritizing girls' education, KP will not only foster equal opportunities but also enable the province and the country to tap into the immense potential of half its future leaders, innovators, and workforce.

The organizers called upon the political leadership to make bold commitments and propose feasible, long term strategies to address this crisis.

Girls' education was a non-partisan issue that affected our economic development, social progress, and national prosperity, they added.

Amna Afridi, a youth activist, and member of the EVAW/G Alliance Khyber said, "It's high time that we, as a nation, stop treating girls' education as a side issue.

Girls' education and gender parity in education need to be central to our political, social, and economic debates.

We believed that the upcoming National General Elections would provide an excellent opportunity to instigate this essential change, she added.