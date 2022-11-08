UrduPoint.com

CSOs Asks Govt For Supporting Interventions For Tobacco Cessation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CSOs asks govt for supporting interventions for tobacco cessation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, an alliance of the civil society organizations (CSOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of the provincial government to support and encourage the cost-effective and accessible intervention for tobacco cessation.

The alliance is established by a non-governmental organization (Blue Veins) to promote proactive efforts of CSOs on tobacco control and supporting provincial authorities on tobacco control policies, measures and efforts for smoke/tobacco-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday, Zartasha Abid, Programme Officer, Blue Veins urged the provincial government for adopting a comprehensive and effective population based approaches to promote smoking cessation and health education campaigns, programmes and interventions for sustainable tobacco control.

She said that according to (Ministry of National Health Services, 2018) almost 23.9 million adults use tobacco in any form in the country and tobacco is a cause of death of around 160,100 persons every year.

She said that Pakistan has ratified World Health Organization (WHO)'s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2005 and has been taking proactive efforts in compliance to FCTC.

However, a comprehensive public health approach is required to introduce, support and promote stigma-free and accessible cessation services to encourage people to quit tobacco-use.

Zahoor Ahmad, a representative of GOLD organization and member of the Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control said that increasing availability and range of smoking/ cessation services such as helpline, online and off-line programs, counseling and services particularly for population with a high prevalence of smoking and people receiving specialized treatment for chronic health conditions, is prerequisite to improve the health of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by reducing the prevalence of smoking.

Ammara Iqbal, psychologist and member of the Alliance said that civil society organizations are ready to facilitate government in developing effective programme for tobacco-cessation. Range of web-based programs can also be introduced to provide greater opportunities to the people for quitting and ensuring the information is regularly updated to reflect best practice.

Usman Afridi, a youth rights activist said that the urgency to reduce the prevalence of smoking and smokeless tobacco use in KP cannot be ignored any more. He said that the government must integrate targeted schemes and programmes in the Annual Development Plan (ADP) of the health department and allocate sufficient budget for the purpose.

