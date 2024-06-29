(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The EVAW/G Alliance Khyber and Mardan Chapter, in collaboration with Civil Society Organization Blue Veins, on Saturday raised the demand to strengthen Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) and highlighted their important role in empowering women and girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Established under the Police Reforms, 2016, DRCs provide a significant platform for the peaceful resolution of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, addressing shortcomings in the formal judicial system.

"DRCs represent a significant step towards accessible justice for women and girls in our province," said a spokesperson for EVAW/G Alliance Khyber Chapter. "These councils offer a streamlined approach to resolving disputes outside complex judicial mechanisms, ensuring quicker and more equitable outcomes", he added.

Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity within DRCs, EVAW/G Alliance members urged law enforcement authorities to prompt the activation of these councils. They emphasized the critical need for women's representation within DRCs to ensure fair and sensitive handling of cases pertinent to women's rights and interests.

"We urge the police authorities to expedite the establishment and operationalization of DRCs, with a focus on enhancing accessibility for women and girls", they said and added, "It is imperative to train DRC members rigorously in conflict resolution and legal frameworks, aligning with international best practices to uphold justice effectively."