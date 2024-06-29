Open Menu

CSOs Demand Activated DRCs With Women's Participation For Equal Justice In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CSOs demand activated DRCs with women's participation for equal justice in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The EVAW/G Alliance Khyber and Mardan Chapter, in collaboration with Civil Society Organization Blue Veins, on Saturday raised the demand to strengthen Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) and highlighted their important role in empowering women and girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Established under the Police Reforms, 2016, DRCs provide a significant platform for the peaceful resolution of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms, addressing shortcomings in the formal judicial system.

"DRCs represent a significant step towards accessible justice for women and girls in our province," said a spokesperson for EVAW/G Alliance Khyber Chapter. "These councils offer a streamlined approach to resolving disputes outside complex judicial mechanisms, ensuring quicker and more equitable outcomes", he added.

Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity within DRCs, EVAW/G Alliance members urged law enforcement authorities to prompt the activation of these councils. They emphasized the critical need for women's representation within DRCs to ensure fair and sensitive handling of cases pertinent to women's rights and interests.

"We urge the police authorities to expedite the establishment and operationalization of DRCs, with a focus on enhancing accessibility for women and girls", they said and added, "It is imperative to train DRC members rigorously in conflict resolution and legal frameworks, aligning with international best practices to uphold justice effectively."

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Civil Society Mardan Alliance Women 2016 Best

Recent Stories

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

3 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

14 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

23 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

1 hour ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

1 hour ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

16 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan