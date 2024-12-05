CSP conducts session “Future of Multilateralism” at Islamabad Conclave

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized the fifth working session of the Islamabad Conclave-2024 titled, “Future of Multilateralism" from 3-4 December

The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Inam ul Haque, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Other distinguished speakers included; Ambassador Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) UN; Dr. Ashfaque H. Khan, Director General, NIPS, NUST, Islamabad; Dr. Salma Malik, Associate Professor, DSS, QAU, Islamabad; and Mr. Umer Siddique, Director General, UN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan. Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP, moderated the session, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Working Session was attended by notable diplomats, academics, students and members of civil society.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Inam ul Haque reflected on the evolution of global governance terminologies, noting the shift from "poor countries" to the "Global South" and the rise of "multilateralism" alongside traditional multilateralism.

He questioned whether nations pursuing strategic independence are part of the multilateral framework or separate entities, highlighting the fragmented nature of the multipolar world and the need to redefine multilateralism amidst diverging narratives.

Haque emphasized the duality of global institutions, noting that while the UN is universal, not all multilateral organizations are, and he underscored the challenges posed by right-wing populism, ultra-nationalism, and anti-immigration policies in the West.

He criticized the weakening of institutions like the WTO, the UN's limited role in global agreements like COP29, and the self-interest of powerful nations that perpetuate structural inequities and hinder collective action, leaving countries like Pakistan trapped in systemic poverty.

Despite these challenges and the U.S.'s pivot toward unilateralism, Haque argued that multilateralism persists, albeit shaped by the dominance and self-serving interests of powerful states.

Ambassador Li Junhua, in a recorded video message, emphasized the need to advance a shared vision of effective multilateralism rooted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs, calling for a reinvigorated United Nations at the core of this effort.

He stressed the importance of transparent, inclusive, and accountable global institutions capable of addressing current and emerging challenges, citing the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" at the recent Summit of the Future as a commitment to enhance global governance.

Ongoing multilateral discussions are addressing critical issues like financial system reforms, the digital divide, climate change, and peace and security, with pivotal events such as the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Spain and the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar shaping future policies.

Highlighting the roles of platforms like the Economic and Social Council and the High-Level Political Forum, he urged leveraging these gatherings to renew international cooperation, pursue bold actions, and foster inclusive approaches that leave no one behind.

Dr. Ashfaque H. Khan focused on the expansion of BRICS and its appeal to the Global South and emphasized Pakistan's consistent stance against bloc politics while acknowledging the shrinking space for non-aligned countries amidst three dominant blocs: the US-led, China-led, and non-aligned. He highlighted BRICS as a significant alternative to the G-7, noting its origins as an informal organization in 2001 and its rise during Russia's political challenges post-2009.

With 45% of the global population, 30% of world GDP, 38% of global manufacturing, 25% of exports, and 50% of oil and gas production, BRICS has surpassed the G-7 economically, unsettling the West and prompting advocacy for reforms in institutions like the UN, IMF, and WTO. Dr. Khan attributed its growing influence to dissatisfaction with U.S. economic sanctions and the dollar’s dominance, citing initiatives like de-dollarization and alternative financial institutions.

He concluded by urging Pakistan to consider joining BRICS and the New Development Bank (NDB), framing this as a step toward economic diversification and resilience rather than opposition to the West.

Dr. Salma Malik highlighted the growing importance of minilateralism, defined as flexible coalitions of like-minded nations with shared interests, contrasting it with the rigid frameworks of multilateralism.

She noted that multilateralism allows for dynamic adaptations to common goals and has gained traction with China's rise. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has particularly spurred the West to explore alternative coalitions, illustrating how multilateralism responds to strategic shifts.

While examples like the ECO show its evolution, Dr. Malik emphasized that some blocs falter, prompting new groupings to address inefficiencies in multilateral mechanisms and amplify critical issues like climate change and energy security.

Dr. Malik urged policymakers to adopt a forward-looking approach, fostering collaboration with nations like Afghanistan and leveraging opportunities in the digital age to secure Pakistan’s relevance and adaptability in an evolving global order.

Omer Siddique emphasized the relevance and challenges facing multilateral bodies like the UN, originally established post-WWII to foster stability and prosperity.

He noted that these institutions are now under strain, with powerful Western nations resisting their constraints, leading to divisions and stagnation on critical issues like IIOJK and Palestine, deepening global inequalities.

The Global South suffers disproportionately from these challenges, grappling with economic hardships while multilateral forums fail to provide equitable solutions.

Siddique called for reforms to strengthen multilateralism, emphasizing adherence to international laws and rectifying flaws in the global financial system. He highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism through its contributions to UN peacekeeping and leadership on climate and financial issues.

As Pakistan prepares to join the UN Security Council for the eighth time next year, it is dedicated to championing the rights of the Global South and promoting equality and justice worldwide.

The session concluded with the presentation of ISSI’s memento to the esteemed panelists by Chairman BoG ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood.