CSR Social Welfare Committees To Be Made More Vibrant Bodies

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The government is making all-out efforts to make the Social Welfare Committees, constituted after Guidelines-2017, more effective bodies to ensure effective execution of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes in oil and gas producing districts.

Few months back, a Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum had recommended reviewing the committees' formation, which was aimed at making the bodies a more effective tool in identifying, approving and timely execution of the projects for well-being of local communities, an official source told APP.

As per the existing formation, Member National Assembly is the chairman of Social Welfare Committee of his respective oil and gas producing district, DCO/DC is member/secretary, while MPA, district nazim/chairman of district council, tehsil nazim/chairman of tehsil council, nazim/chairman of union council are its members.

The committees' mandate is to ensure provision of basic facilities like health, education, water supply, improved drainage and sewerage system in oil and gas producing areas.

