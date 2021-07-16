UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSS Aspirant From Multan Commits Suicide In Lahore Apartment

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:04 PM

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore apartment

The 25-year old woman who had rented out a flat in commercial market five days ago ended up her life, leaving a letter behind with a message that ‘her life and existence meant nothing but a burden and failure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) A 25-year old woman preparing for the CSS exam committed suicide in Lahore on Friday.

Police said that a letter was found from the apartment of the woman which confirmed that she ended up her life.

“My existence is nothing but a burden and failure,” read a letter found apartment of the woman which she had rented out five days ago.

“I would miss my father,” she wrote.

According to the police, a forensic team collected samples from the victim's flat. Her family refused to have an autopsy conducted.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police took notice of the incident and ordered a report from the CCPO.

The Central Superior Service exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Islamabad for recruitment into the federal government. The demanding exam has often been heavily criticised for its poor passing percentage ratio seen for years.

Last year, less than 2% candidates passed the CSS exams. The post-result statement issued by FPSC said that only 1.96% of candidates were able to pass the competitive exam among the 18,553 candidates who appeared for it.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Poor Punjab Suicide Superior Women CSS Family From Government Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

21 minutes ago

Challenges increasing for the economy: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago

Hasan Ali to miss T20I of the series against Engla ..

38 minutes ago

Indonesian Ambassador visits UVAS, seeks collabora ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo Becomes World's Second-fastest Growing 5G Sma ..

44 minutes ago

‘Blaming Pakistan over unrest in Afghanistan is ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.