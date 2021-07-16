CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore apartment

(@fidahassanain)

The 25-year old woman who had rented out a flat in commercial market five days ago ended up her life, leaving a letter behind with a message that ‘her life and existence meant nothing but a burden and failure.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) A 25-year old woman preparing for the CSS exam committed suicide in Lahore on Friday.

Police said that a letter was found from the apartment of the woman which confirmed that she ended up her life.

“My existence is nothing but a burden and failure,” read a letter found apartment of the woman which she had rented out five days ago.

“I would miss my father,” she wrote.

According to the police, a forensic team collected samples from the victim's flat. Her family refused to have an autopsy conducted.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police took notice of the incident and ordered a report from the CCPO.

The Central Superior Service exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Islamabad for recruitment into the federal government. The demanding exam has often been heavily criticised for its poor passing percentage ratio seen for years.

Last year, less than 2% candidates passed the CSS exams. The post-result statement issued by FPSC said that only 1.96% of candidates were able to pass the competitive exam among the 18,553 candidates who appeared for it.