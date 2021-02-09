UrduPoint.com
CSS Aspirants Arrange Reception For Faculty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The students of CSS Corner at Frere Hall Karachi held a reception for their faculty, at Frere Hall library.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed was the chief guest on the the occasion.

DIGP Maqsood Ahmed addressed the students and faculty felicitated them on this novel and unique project for the civil services aspirants.

He appreciated the founder of the facility Iftikhar Shallwani, former Administrator and Commissioner Karachi for establishing such facilities in the city.

Maqsood Ahmed offered his personal and institutional support for the project and encouraged the aspirants to work hard and focus on studies.

It was the only facility across the country where the faculty was providing free education on voluntary basis. The faculty comprised of academics, educationists, professionals, serving and former senior civil servants.

