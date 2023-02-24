CSS aspirants need focus in developing intellectual abilities with reading habit, says trainer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Aspirants of Central Superior Services seek shortcuts and rely on previous exam papers, whereas competitive exam requires a habit of daily reading for at least 15 pages.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an exam trainer Aftab Ali Khan Musa expressed that 20,672 candidates appeared in the exam of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), among which only 393 were successful.

He said that one of the main reasons for the low pass rate is the lack of proper training among students which requires developing analytical skills and a thorough habit of reading.

He said that many candidates do not prepare adequately for the exams and do not have a proper study plan, which leads to poor performance.

He noted that many students are afraid of failure, and this fear leads them to drop out even before taking the exam, despite having three attempts available.

In response to a question, Musa explained that students do not enjoy the process of learning and only seek degrees as a gate pass to jobs. "They are more focused on outcomes and want faster results" he added. He highlighted that the CSS exam is a test of a candidate's intellectual abilities and not just a test of knowledge.

He said that the CSS exam is a highly competitive and prestigious exam in Pakistan, and passing the exam opens up various career opportunities in Federal Government departments. He advised students to face the exam with preparation, and confidence and gain confidence through the process.