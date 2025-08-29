CSS Awareness, Preparation Session Held In Sanghar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed (PAS) supervised the second session on awareness and preparation for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sanghar Campus, which was attended by around 200 students.
Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said the initiative aims to guide the youth and raise awareness about competitive exams so they may join the civil services in the future and contribute to national development. She said that students must pay special attention to improving their English language skills during their studies to move toward success.
“Students of Sanghar have immense talent.
What they need is proper guidance and opportunities to polish their skills in the right direction,” she added.
Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro Javeria Ashraf also addressed the session, sharing her educational journey, CSS exam experience and useful tips with the students.
University representatives Dr. Mansoor Khuhro and Admin Manager Shabbir Kunbhar were also present at the event.
Both female officers shared valuable information with the aspirants. Students requested the Deputy Commissioner to continue such initiatives in the future and establish a modern library in Sanghar to promote a competitive academic environment and help them prepare for future challenges.
