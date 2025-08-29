Open Menu

CSS Awareness, Preparation Session Held In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CSS awareness, preparation session held in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sarah Javed (PAS) supervised the second session on awareness and preparation for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sanghar Campus, which was attended by around 200 students.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said the initiative aims to guide the youth and raise awareness about competitive exams so they may join the civil services in the future and contribute to national development. She said that students must pay special attention to improving their English language skills during their studies to move toward success.

“Students of Sanghar have immense talent.

What they need is proper guidance and opportunities to polish their skills in the right direction,” she added.

Assistant Commissioner Sinjhoro Javeria Ashraf also addressed the session, sharing her educational journey, CSS exam experience and useful tips with the students.

University representatives Dr. Mansoor Khuhro and Admin Manager Shabbir Kunbhar were also present at the event.

Both female officers shared valuable information with the aspirants. Students requested the Deputy Commissioner to continue such initiatives in the future and establish a modern library in Sanghar to promote a competitive academic environment and help them prepare for future challenges.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

19 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

19 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

19 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

19 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan