CSS exam schedule announced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The CSS exam schedule 2026 has been announced.

The FPSC has issued an advance public notice of CSS 2026 schedule. The public notice for online applications for Multiple Choice Preliminary Test will be issued on August 10, 2025.

The FPSC says that applications for MPT will be received from August 11 to 25; applications for written examination will be submitted from December 15 to 30, 2025, adding the written examination will be held on February 4, 2026.