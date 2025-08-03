Open Menu

CSS Exam Schedule Announced

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CSS exam schedule announced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The CSS exam schedule 2026 has been announced.

The FPSC has issued an advance public notice of CSS 2026 schedule. The public notice for online applications for Multiple Choice Preliminary Test will be issued on August 10, 2025.

The FPSC says that applications for MPT will be received from August 11 to 25; applications for written examination will be submitted from December 15 to 30, 2025, adding the written examination will be held on February 4, 2026.

Recent Stories

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

1 minute ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

5 minutes ago
 KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

18 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

21 minutes ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

51 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

1 hour ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

1 hour ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

1 hour ago
 China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan