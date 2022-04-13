UrduPoint.com

CSS Orientation Session Held At Turbat University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:22 PM

CSS Orientation Session held at Turbat University

Department of Economics, University of Turbat has organized a motivational session on Central Superior Services (CSS) at UoT's video conference room on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Department of Economics, University of Turbat has organized a motivational session on Central Superior Services (CSS) at UoT's video conference room on Wednesday.

The session was conducted by Bakhtiar Ismail on the request of Economics Department, University of Turbat. Bakhtiar Ismail is currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner in Khanewal, Punjab. He qualified PCS in 2016 and CSS examination in 2017 and remained topper in Balochistan. He is gold medalist in M.Sc. Anthropology from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

The resource person of the session Bakhtiar Ismail started session with introducing the major and other subjects required for CSS examination.

Besides sharing methods of preparation and attempting papers in CSS examination, he also continued to quote his experiences and success story with the students.

He also shared elementary information regarding various services including Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP).

In his closing remarks, Beebagar Baloch, Head of Economics Department thanked Bakhtiar Ismail for conducting session on preparation for CSS examination.

He said the purpose of organizing such session was to motivate the students who want to pursue their career in Civil Services. A number of students attended the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Police Punjab Turbat Superior Khanewal CSS 2017 2016 Gold From

Recent Stories

Women organizations urge awareness for inheritance ..

Women organizations urge awareness for inheritance laws

2 minutes ago
 AAC fixes prices of food items for district Abbott ..

AAC fixes prices of food items for district Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes heroin, ice from parcels in separate ac ..

ANF seizes heroin, ice from parcels in separate actions

2 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Ramzan food pack ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes Ramzan food packages among 79 Afghan orphans, ..

2 minutes ago
 Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions ..

Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions League defeat

5 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.