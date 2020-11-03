CSS-Result- 2020: FPSC issues result of written part of exam

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan Tuesday issued the results of written part of the Competitive Examination (CSS), 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan Tuesday issued the results of written part of the Competitive Examination (CSS), 2020.

A total of 39,630 candidates had applied for the CSS competitive examination 2020, of them 18,553 appeared and only 376 cleared the written exam.

The pass percentage of appeared candidate was 2.03 percent.

The candidates who have passed the written examination will be intimated schedule of medical examination, psychological assessment and viva voice in due course of time.

The result of the remaining candidates who could not pass may be viewed at FPSC's website www.fpsc.gov.pk