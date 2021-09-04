UrduPoint.com

CSSD, Laundry Inaugurated At Khyber Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:13 PM

Director Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Dr. Zafar Afrid and Medical Director, Dr Muhammad Siraj Saturday inaugurated high tech laundry and (Central Sterile Supply Department) CSSD Department in the hospital for enhanced healthcare delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 )

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Dr.

Zafar Afridi said that KTH is the only hospital where laundry and CSSD machinery meets contemporary medical standard, said a press release issue here.

He said that hospital has a service unit that is providing sterile equipment and medical devices to departments of the hospital for patient care.

He further said that soon 20 modular operating theaters would be opened in KTH for better healthcare delivery to patients.

