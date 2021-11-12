UrduPoint.com

CSSHO, PNCA Organize Introductory Seminar On Cultural Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:12 PM

CSSHO, PNCA organize introductory seminar on cultural heritage

Civil Society Sindh Hala Old (CSSHO) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized introductory seminar about cultural heritage here at PNCA

Civil Society Sindh Hala Old (CSSHO) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized introductory seminar about cultural heritage here at PNCA.

Federal Secretary National Heritage & Culture Division Syed Asif Hyder Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his remarks, he highly praised the charity services of CSSHO for the poor people.

The seminar was aimed to create awareness steps for cultural heritage, education, health and social work to help poor and needy.

Speakers said that Civil Society Sindh Hala Old is working with mission to facilitate poor marginalized communities to have access to resources on equal and equitable basis.

They further said that CSSHO is a Non-Governmental, Non-profit and politically impartial association, aiming to bring social Justice to society with vision to create peaceful, prosperous and welfare society where all citizens enjoy equal rights and privileges. The speakers highlighted CSSHO charity, activities and services in Sindhi language. A number of people from different walks of life also attended the seminar.

