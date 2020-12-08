UrduPoint.com
CSSP Organizes Training Workshop For Agriculture, Livestock Sector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:41 PM

Under the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) organized a three-day training workshop for the Civil Society and Government officials working in the agricultural sector and livestock sector

GRASP is funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Centre.

The purpose of this training workshop was to strengthen the role of institutions in supporting the agriculture and livestock businesses, and to create a gender-friendly environment for agribusinesses.

The session was inaugurated by Dr. Muzaffar Ali Waghio, Director General, Livestock Sindh, and Ali Nawaz Chanar, Additional Director Agriculture Extension Department. Noor Bajeer, Chief Executive Officer, CSSP briefed about the background and objectives of GRASP project, and mentioned that the program was aimed at supporting agribusinesses so that a sustainable development base could be established in Pakistan. He said that after being fully implemented by the WTO, our agriculture would not be able to compete in the international market therefore the quality of the agribusiness production needed to be improved.

DG Livestock Sindh, Dr Muzaffar Ali Waghio said that women were major contributors to domestic and national economy, but unfortunately, their share in GDP had not been properly recognized and acknowledged. Women have a vital role in the domestic economy, and all the stakeholders should come forward to support the agriculture and livestock in Pakistan, he added.

Additional Director Agriculture Extension Department Ali Nawaz Chanar said that the people working in the public and private institutions should understand the concept of gender mainstreaming. It is a fact that women are the creators of agriculture, they should be recognized and given a due role in the agribusiness value chain.

Social activist and Gender Trainer Mustafa Baloch clarified the purpose and importance of the training and said it was time to improve the social status of women in the masculine society; the thinking needs to be changed.

GRASP is a six year project working to improve the business environment and policy for small and medium enterprises in Sindh and Balochistan.

