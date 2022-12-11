CSSP to mark World Human Rights Day on Dec 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) is going to organize an event in connection with International Human Rights Day here on Wednesday (December 14).

According to CSSP Manager Kashif Bajeer, the theme of the event is "Dignity, Respect and Justice for All", and it would held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Sindh Museum at about 2pm.

Over 200 youths would participate in the event, which is aimed at highlighting human rights issues, Bajeer said.