UrduPoint.com

CSSR Instructor Workshop Concludes

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 09:06 PM

CSSR Instructor workshop concludes

The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday.

The Emergency Services academy organized this workshop in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC).

A total of 23 officers, officials, and instructors of the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) were trained as CSSR Instructors.

Addressing the participants, Director General PESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their CSSR Instructor workshop. He said that the Emergency Services Academy would now work in collaboration with ADPC to establish safe communities in Punjab after carrying out hazard vulnerability & capacity assessment training of rescue instructors.

He hoped that the course participants would utilize these skills and knowledge to improve emergency response and said that as a result of these international courses, the Instructors of the Academy would train the emergency services personnel according to the international standard.

In his closing remarks, Senior Programme Manager from Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre Brig (retd) Sajid Naeem thanked PESD for successful completion of the Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue Instructors workshop. He congratulated the participants for qualifying the course and instructors for their immense efforts.

Related Topics

Punjab From Asia

Recent Stories

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Centre for Psycho Social and ..

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Centre for Psycho Social and Academic Wellbeing"

42 seconds ago
 China Introduces Tax Benefits for Families With Ch ..

China Introduces Tax Benefits for Families With Children Under Three Years Old - ..

44 seconds ago
 Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Arrives in Mariupol ..

Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Arrives in Mariupol - Chechen Minister

45 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challen ..

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging PSCA powers to issue e-ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting o ..

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting on Security Issues Following IS ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Bu ..

Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Budgets to Reduce Energy Costs - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>