CSSR Instructor workshop concludes

The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The seven-day Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Instructor workshop concluded at Emergency Services Academy, here on Monday.

The Emergency Services academy organized this workshop in collaboration with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC).

A total of 23 officers, officials, and instructors of the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) were trained as CSSR Instructors.

Addressing the participants, Director General PESD Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their CSSR Instructor workshop. He said that the Emergency Services Academy would now work in collaboration with ADPC to establish safe communities in Punjab after carrying out hazard vulnerability & capacity assessment training of rescue instructors.

He hoped that the course participants would utilize these skills and knowledge to improve emergency response and said that as a result of these international courses, the Instructors of the Academy would train the emergency services personnel according to the international standard.

In his closing remarks, Senior Programme Manager from Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre Brig (retd) Sajid Naeem thanked PESD for successful completion of the Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue Instructors workshop. He congratulated the participants for qualifying the course and instructors for their immense efforts.