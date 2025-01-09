CT Scan Machine At ATH Ends Its Life Span, Admin Addresses Public Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:05 PM
The administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Thursday has issued a detailed statement addressing public concerns regarding the non-functional CT scan machine. The Hospital acknowledges the inconvenience caused and has provided clarity on the matter, the statement said
According to the Hospital administration, the CT Scan machine’s tube, an essential and expensive imported component, has reached the end of its operational lifespan. Originally designed to perform 100,000 slices, the tube remarkably lasted for 928,821 slices, thanks to the exceptional maintenance and efficient usage by the hospital staff. Despite this extended lifespan, the tube is no longer operational, rendering the CT scan machine non-functional.
The delay in replacing the tube has been attributed to government-imposed procurement restrictions.
However, following the recent lifting of these restrictions, the Hospital administration promptly initiated the tendering process. Advertisements for tenders have been published, and the process is now nearing completion.
The Hospital administration emphasized its commitment to resolving the issue as swiftly as possible. Several meetings have been held to explore potential solutions, and efforts are underway to minimize repair time and costs while maintaining high service standards.
“We understand the inconvenience caused by the temporary unavailability of the CT scan facility,” the Hospital spokesperson said and assured that every effort was being made to restore the service promptly and meet the expectations of our community.
