CT Scan machine of DHQ Teaching hospital made operational:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A computerized tomography (CT) scan machine of District Headquarter Teaching Hospital was made operational which had been lying out of order for the past 6 months.

This was stated by focal person of DHQ Teaching hospital Dr Sikandar Warriach while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that a new surgical ICU with 8 beds was set up in the hospital while the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine was working in two shifts as well.

Dr Sikandar Warriach said that patients came from far-flung areas of the division would be benefited by CT scan machine and setting up of a new surgical ICU ward.

The credit for all these efforts goes to MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Muhammad Younis Siddiqui, he appreciated.