CT Scan Service Started In GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital: Dr Affan
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Head of Campus of the hospital Dr. Affan Faiqzada on Saturday said that Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pak China Friendship Hospital has crossed a major milestone by completing the first successful CT scan in the history of Gwadar.
He said that this development is a revolutionary step in the healthcare sector in the region which was awaited for a long time.
He said that named after Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pak-China Friendship, this hospital is managed by Indus Hospital and Health Network of Sindh province.
Head of Campus of the hospital Dr. Affan Faiqzada termed this successful CT scan as a new chapter for the people of the area.
He said that this facility is a great blessing for the health of the people of the area.
He expressed his sincere gratitude to all the experts, technicians, and doctors who contributed to this important achievement.
He also expressed hope that more modern medical facilities will be provided in the future, so that the people of Gwadar could get the best health opportunities.
Public circles have appreciated the initiative of Chief Minister Balochistan, MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman GDA officials and others.
They said that the provision of this modern facility is no less than a blessing for the people of Gwadar because earlier patients had to travel to big cities even for diagnosis of minor diseases.
They said that now for the first time advanced technology like CT scan would be available in their own city which would not only enable timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases but also effective and faster treatment.
This facility is a significant development in the medical system of Gwadar, which will provide immediate access to better health services to the people of the region and usher in a new era of development in the health sector said in press release.
It further said that this initiative is being hailed as a great news for the citizens of Gwadar which will lead to a clear improvement in their lives.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab55 seconds ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM58 seconds ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed1 minute ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis1 minute ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel1 minute ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti1 minute ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
Dist admin to prioritize rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts: DC1 minute ago
-
Ongoing AJK-based hydroelectric power projects to open new vistas to consumers: AJK PM1 minute ago
-
Special Secretary Housing directs RDA to intensify activities against dengue1 minute ago
-
Tareen vows to serve people through welfare projects2 minutes ago