CT Scan Service Started In GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital: Dr Affan

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Head of Campus of the hospital Dr. Affan Faiqzada on Saturday said that Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pak China Friendship Hospital has crossed a major milestone by completing the first successful CT scan in the history of Gwadar.

He said that this development is a revolutionary step in the healthcare sector in the region which was awaited for a long time.

He said that named after Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Pak-China Friendship, this hospital is managed by Indus Hospital and Health Network of Sindh province.

Head of Campus of the hospital Dr. Affan Faiqzada termed this successful CT scan as a new chapter for the people of the area.

He said that this facility is a great blessing for the health of the people of the area.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to all the experts, technicians, and doctors who contributed to this important achievement.

He also expressed hope that more modern medical facilities will be provided in the future, so that the people of Gwadar could get the best health opportunities.

Public circles have appreciated the initiative of Chief Minister Balochistan, MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman GDA officials and others.

They said that the provision of this modern facility is no less than a blessing for the people of Gwadar because earlier patients had to travel to big cities even for diagnosis of minor diseases.

They said that now for the first time advanced technology like CT scan would be available in their own city which would not only enable timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases but also effective and faster treatment.

This facility is a significant development in the medical system of Gwadar, which will provide immediate access to better health services to the people of the region and usher in a new era of development in the health sector said in press release.

It further said that this initiative is being hailed as a great news for the citizens of Gwadar which will lead to a clear improvement in their lives.

